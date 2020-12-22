Theresa Anne “Teddy” LaPlante, 90, formerly of Academy St. and widow of Frederick LaPlante, passed away Saturday December 19th at the Samaritan Summit where she was a resident since January of 2019.
Services are private with burial in Brookside Cemetery. A memorial mass at Holy Family Church will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Teddy is survived by her children Sandra LaPlante, Utica, George (Sally) LaPlante, Adams, James (Janet) LaPlante, Bellvale, NY, Susan (Charles) Louis-Jacques, LasVegas, NV; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick in 1985, a daughter Deborah Barbara in 2011, her siblings John Demeter, Julia Davis, Elizabeth Grant, Rose Trivilino, Helen Orosz and Margaret Curry.
She was born January 22, 1930, in Norfolk, NY, a daughter to Hungarian immigrants Steven and Theresa Smutz Demeter. Mrs. LaPlante was a teacher’s aide in the Watertown City School district for 48 years.
Teddy was a member of Holy Family Church and decorated the church at every celebration for many years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Teddy’s name to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
