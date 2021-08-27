The funeral mass for Theresa Fuller will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River with Father Shane Lynch officiating. Internment will be in Black River Cemetery. Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday at TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Masks will be required at calling hours at the funeral home. Mrs. Fuller of 31090 Route 3, Felts Mills, NY died at the Hospice House of Jefferson County on August 25, 2021. She was 91.
She was born in Felts Mills, New York on May 6, 1930 the daughter of William and Catherine O’Connell Pratt. She graduated from Felts Mills High School. She married Elwin Fuller on February 5, 1949 in Black River, NY with Father James Fix officiating. Mr. Fuller died on May 10, 2007.
Mrs. Fuller enjoyed being a homemaker and spending quality time with her family. In lieu of flowers donations can be make in her name to the Felts Mills Fire Dept. or Hospice of Jefferson County.
Surviving are her children Christine and Fred Audette of Philadelphia, NY, Nancy and Albert Rielly of DeKalb Junction, NY, Theresa and David Pustizzi of Great Bend, NY, Sandra Cook of Felts Mills, NY, David and Lisa Fuller of Marlboro, Massachusetts, Roger and Terry Fuller of Brewerton, NY, Danny and Penni Fuller of Calcium, NY and Jodi and Robert Bezanilla of Camp Hill, PA.
She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Elwin Fuller, Jr. and his wife Rebecca Fuller, her four brothers William Joseph, Thomas and Clellon Pratt, her four sisters Mary Burnash, Florence Seeber, Elizabeth Lacey, and Catherine Clarke. A grandson, David Fuller Jr. also died before her.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
