Theresa Louise (Clement) Harmych passed away Monday, May 10th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was 82 years old.
She was born April 6, 1939 in Copenhagen, NY the daughter to the late Simon and Adelaide Louise Howard Clement.
Theresa was married to Ronald Anthony Harmych on April 25, 1959. Ron passed away March 19, 2007. Together they ran the family farm in Rodman and she also owned and operated TNT Exercise for 10 years.
Theresa loved to sew, knit, crochet and doing puzzles. Over the years she took care of many of her grandchildren which brought her much joy. She enjoyed hosting many family gatherings especially during the holidays.
Surviving are her 3 sons, Gregory (Heather), Woodville; Thomas (Karen), Mississippi; Steven (Gweneth), Woodville; 2 daughters, Christine Snyder (Jerry), Mannsville; Mary Lou Taro (Guy), Gatlinburg, TN; 22 grandchildren ,16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Also surviving are her siblings George (Barbara) Clement, James (Sue) Clement, Betty (Buck)Mayne, Florence (Ken) Bast and Thelma (Walter) Tyo.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Harold Mustizer, Donald, Bernard and Robert Clement.
A celebration of life and burial in the Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen will be held at a day and time to announced.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Theresa’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
