Theresa M. Golden, 96, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She is formerly of Star Lake and Syracuse.
She is survived by two sons, one daughter, six grandchildern, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-children.
A memorial service will be held at the St. Hubert’s Catholic Church to be announced. Burial at St. Hubert’s Cemetery in Star Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.