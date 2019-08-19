Theresa M. Golden, 96, a long-time resident of Star Lake, NY, passed away on August 5, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Tess was born in Rome, NY on July 1, 1923 and graduated from Rome Free Academy. She moved to Carthage where she became the manager at the WT Grant store. She met and married her husband, Stephen Golden, and they started their family. They then moved to Star Lake where they completed their family and owned and operated Golden’s Hardware store for 25 years. She also worked in clerical positions at Newton Falls Paper Mill for 20 years, after which she moved to Syracuse. There, she worked for 5 years as the rental agent at the apartment building where she lived for 25 years. She then moved to Tampa, Fl in 2016 to be closer to her family who had moved there in the meantime.
She was predeceased by her parents, Domenico Mandronico (1963) and Rosaria (Campoli) Mandronico (1973), 8 brothers and sisters, her husband, Stephen Golden (1982) and her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and John Watkins (1987). She is survived by 2 sons and a daughter; Stephen II (Christine) of Redington Shores, FL and Star Lake, NY, Robert (Beth) of Tampa, FL and Susan Burke (Thomas) of Brooksville, FL, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She loved spending time with family and friends, especially at camp Golden Sunset in Star Lake. She also enjoyed Syracuse University basketball, cooking Italian foods and playing cards, board games, and puzzles. She was the Treasurer of the Star Lake Protective Association for 25 years and a member and officer of the St. Hubert’s Church (Star Lake) Women’s Auxiliary for many years.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Wilderness HealthCare Foundation (supporting Clifton-Fine Hospital, Star Lake), 1014 Oswegatchie Trail, Star Lake, NY 13690.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Hubert’s Roman Catholic Church in Star Lake on Friday, August 30 at 10 AM, followed by burial of her cremains at St. Hubert’s Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Hawley Funeral Home in Star Lake is assisting with arrangements.
