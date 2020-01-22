CHASE MILLS/MASSENA – Theresa M. Lashua, age 67, of Massena and formerly of Chase Mills and Newton Falls, passed away on January 21, 2020 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home, 188 Main Street, Edwards NY 13642 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
