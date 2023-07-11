Theresa “Terry” Zimmer Evans Cataldo died May 10, 2023 following a short stay at the Little Falls Hospital. Many of her family had been in to see her in her last days and she was not alone, nor afraid, when she passed. The funeral will be held at 10:00 A.M., on Saturday, July 15th at St. Mary’s Church in Constableville, NY with visitation hours on Friday, July 14th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Trainor Funeral Home on Schuyler St in Boonville, NY. Following the church service, the burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Constableville Fire Hall. Theresa was born on the Zimmer homestead farm on Mohawk Hill, Constableville, NY on January 28, 1932, the daughter of Sanford S. and Mary C. Croniser Zimmer. She graduated from Constableville Central School in 1949 and from Oneonta State Teacher’s College in 1953. She taught Homemaking at West Leyden and Port Leyden schools in the 1950’s; was a substitute teach in the 1960’s and taught Remedial Reading at Adirondack Central School in Boonville until her retirement in June of 1992. On December 26, 1953, she married Charles Henry “Sonny” Evans at St. Mary’s church in Constableville during a double marriage ceremony with her sister Margaret “Midge” and Richard “Dick” Myers. Sonny died from an accidental electrocution while working for the telephone company on June 24, 1963. They had seven children, one who died in infancy, Catherine Ann (9-15-58 to 11-10-58). Surviving are Mary Frances (Bruce) Trombley, David Stanley (Joan Hughes) Evans, Joseph Charles (Erin Kamphefner) Evans, Ronald James Evans, John Paul (Susan Caronia Brandt) Evans, and Rose Evans Walker. She is also survived by a half-sister, Penelope Zimmer Smith, four sisters-in-law, Beverly Evans Myers, Nancy Kelly Evans, Alethea (Lee) Evans Cook and Mary Lou Cataldo, 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. She married for a second time on January 31, 1976 to George Robert Cataldo also at St. Mary’s church. They spent many years together, in C-ville and then in their home on the Pine Grove Road in Glenfield. In January of 2018, Terry fell in their home, which lead them to move to the Claxton Manor at Foltsbrook Senior Living in Herkimer, NY. They resided together until George’s death on January 5, 2021. Also deceased are her parents; her sisters, Bette Z Murphy Baggeson, Margaret Z Myers, Joan Z Gallup and brothers, Louis C Zimmer and Sanford “Jack” Zimmer. Terry and George took a trip of a lifetime in 1999, to Italy, where they had many wonderful experiences and saw so much of that beautiful country. Terry was a busy and generous woman, and as family historian for the Zimmer, Croniser, Smith and McConnell families, she kept track and logged family histories voraciously. She was a hospice volunteer for many years, a Lewis County Quilter, past secretary for the Northern NY chapter of the NYS Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Constable Hall Board and was involved in many ministries at the Catholic churches of the area. She enjoyed family reunions, bible studies, gardening, cooking, and knitting. It is estimated that she made and gave away over one thousand pairs of mittens to children (& adults) over her lifetime. Following her death, her earlier commitment to be an organ donor, helped others heal from infirmities they faced. Her family is grateful for that decision of hers. The family also wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation for the loving care and concern she received at Claxton Manor, as well as her many experiences in the ER and 3rd Floor at Little Falls Hospital. In her last years, she made many new friends, including Jules Puma. If anyone wishes to make a charitable contribution to any of the organizations that had meaning to Terry, the family offers these suggestions – Constable Hall, Constableville NY 13325, St. Mary’s Church, Constableville, NY 13325 or St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls, NY 13368 as well as Foltsbrook Senior Living, 104 N Washington St, Herkimer NY 13350 and Little Falls Hospital, 140 Burwell St, Little Falls, NY 13365.
Theresa “Terry” Zimmer Evans Cataldo
January 28, 1932 - May 10, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.