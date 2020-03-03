Therese Haney, 89, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County.
She was born in Vienna, Austria on August 22, 1930, daughter of Leopold and Theresia Tax. While attending school in Austria, she also trained as a seamstress. On April 19, 1952 she married Alfred H. Haney in Salzburg, Austria and he passed on January 14, 2002.
With her husband, Therese helped manage The Little Leather Store in the Globe Mini Mall. She was a long time volunteer in the Samaritan Medical Center gift shop and for other organizations. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, sitting on her porch watching the world go by, and was an avid traveler and reader. Therese was well known for her Austrian cooking and baking and enjoyed delivering homemade cookies at Christmastime. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, whether family or friend, by sending a heart-felt card, and never failed to send a thank you, her thoughtfulness greatly appreciated.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa A. “Terri” Fulmer and husband James E. Jr., Watertown; her son, Richard J. Haney and wife Aida, Fayetteville, NC; three grandchildren, Chris Haney, David Haney and wife Ashley, and Ashley A. Fulmer and two great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Hilda Tax, Vienna, Austria; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her brother, Otto Tax, predeceased her.
A graveside service in North Watertown Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience. There are no calling hours or funeral service and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. In lieu of flowers donations in Therese’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
