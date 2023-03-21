Therese Irene (O’Neill) Sparacino, 84, passed away March 19, 2023, after a prolonged illness.
She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband and best friend, Joseph, and their children: Susan (Robyn), Patrick (Colleen), Robert, and Anthony (Jennifer). She is also survived by their three cherished grandchildren: Ryan, Quinn, and Olivia. She greatly enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held April 26, 2023 from 10-11am at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 With Reverend Tim Canaan officiating. A Christian Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood or a charity of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.