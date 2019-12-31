MASSENA – Theron G. Ash, Jr., 82, a resident of County Route 46 (South Racquette Road), unexpectedly passed away, Sunday morning, December 29, 2019 at his home.
Theron was born May 28, 1937 in Ellenburg, the son of late Theron G. Sr. and Pearl (Nephew) Ash. He attended school in Ellenburg before moving to Massena where he graduated from Massena High School. He married Nancy Wilson, who predeceased him on November 25, 1998.
Following school, he entered the mechanic apprentice program with Reynolds Metals, where he retired after many years of service. Theron was motor enthusiast, who built engines, enjoyed car and drag racing, snowmobiles, and tinkering with small engines. He also enjoyed cutting wood and mowing his lawns.
He is survived by his son, David Ash of Massena; his daughters, Suzanne Ash of Atlanta and Audra Ash of Louisville; his grandchildren, Nicole Ash Faulkenberry, Theron Ash, and Courtney and Cody Doyle; his great granddaughter, Ashlyn Maria Faulkenberry; his brother, Leeward Ash of Massena; his sister, Patricia and Dale Beaulieu of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Thursday 2-6:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM. Burial will be held in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.