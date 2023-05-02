Massena: Thomas A. Portolese, age 66 who passed away on January 24, 2023 in Naples, Florida, will have a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday May 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
