Thomas A. Trygar, 78, passed away Tuesday evening on February 14th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where he was a resident since January of 2021.
The funeral will be Thursday, 2 pm, February 17th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Toby Schilling officiating. A calling hour will begin at 1 pm before the funeral. Burial will be in the spring in Brookside Cemetery.
Tom is survived by a brother Bruce Allen, Watertown.
He was born in Watertown, March 31, 1943, a son to Walter and Helen Ruslow Allen, and attended Watertown High Schools. Tom was employed at Percer’s Coal Yard and was a delivery driver for Watertown Fruit Company and Watertown Frozen Foods.
He was predeceased by his parents, two wives Ann and Bertha, a brother Fred and a sister Mary.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.