Worton,MD — Thomas Bainbridge Eager passed away on July 9, 2023 surrounded by family. He was 71 years old. He was born on January 14, 1952 the son of the late Marilyn and Henry Eager in Watertown, NY. He grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.Services will be held on Tues-day, July 25 at 10:00 am at the Presbyterian Church of Chester-town.To send online condolences and view full obituary, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Bainbridge Eager
January 14, 1952 - July 9, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.