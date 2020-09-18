Carthage- Thomas Charles Boni, 73, died on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on January 17, 1947 to the late Charles Thomas & Ethel May (Hall) Boni in Carthage, NY. He graduated from Carthage High School.
He married Sharon Booth on August 13, 1977 in Champion, NY.
Thomas worked as the Manager for North County Supply until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Boni, Carthage; a daughter Janel Boni, Carthage; and his step-children, Teresa Tibbles, and David Norton, both of Felts Mills; and a brother Gerald Boni, Sparks, NV; two sisters, Carol Lawlee, Copenhagen; Kathy Westin, Concord, MA and 10- grandchildren and 13-great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a sister, Linda Waite in 2013.
Thomas was an avid hunter, he enjoyed camping, traveling and a beer or two. NASCAR, and he was a life member of ELKS Carthage Lodge 1762.
Calling Hours will be held privately by the family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00am in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, in Copenhagen, NY.
Memorial Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, The American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.