Lake Placid, NY- Thomas Delorm, 68 of Malone, NY passed away on September 10th, 2019 at the Elderwood of Uline Nursing Home in Lake Placid, NY. Born February 13th, 1951 to the late Donald and Catherine Delorm of Morrisonville, NY who owned and operated Delorm’s Grocery.
Tom graduated from Mount Assumption High School in 1969, and Canton ATC in 1971 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation from college he enlisted in the US Navy and spent most of his service time at the Naval War College in Newport, RI from 1971 to 1975.
In 1972 he was united in marriage to the former Sally Lamica of Malone at Notre Dame Church.
Tom owned a Kitchen and Bath business in Massena, NY before moving to Atlanta, GA for 16 years where he was a resident. Tom returned to the North Country in 2012.
Tom is survived by his wife Sally of 47 years and 2 sons Scott of Malone and Dana of Atlanta, GA. 3 sisters: Sue and Peter Buak of Clarksville, GA, Debbie Jurado of Tucker, GA and Laurie and Dennis Ryan of North Carolina.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service and burial will held at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzhheimers Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the Spaulding Funeral Home at spauldingfh@yahoo.com.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Spaulding Funeral Home Inc. of Malone.
