Gouverneur - Thomas E. Donaldson, 75, passed away at his home in Black River on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Thomas was born on June 29, 1944, the son of Ivan and Doris (Edwards) Donaldson.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School where he was active in athletics and served in the United States Air Force for 5 years.
Tom worked for Grant’s Department Store before moving to Florida. He returned to the north country and worked at Fort Drum several years before retiring in 1999. Tom was a member of Beaver Lake Hunting Club, enjoyed hunting and watching sports, especially baseball and the New York Yankees.
He is survived by his son Michael Donaldson,a grandson Jesse Donaldson, a brother Stanley Donaldson, a sister Cathy Phippins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, a granddaughter Victoria Paluzzi, and a brother Raymond “Razor” Donaldson.
