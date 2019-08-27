Thomas E. Eddy 73, Rutland Hollow Rd. Watertown, passed away Monday evening on August 26th, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center.
The funeral will be 11 am Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown with fire department chaplain Samuel Lundy officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, August 29th from 4 pm – 8 pm at the funeral home. A celebration of life gathering will be held at Porter’s Pond, 22182 County Route 144, Black River, NY 13612 following the burial.
Mr. Eddy is survived by his wife, June; two sons and their wives Kevin and Sherry, Watertown, Mark and Amy, Black River; 3 grandsons Dylan, Abilene, TX, Kevin, Watertown, Logan, Black River, a granddaughter Lauren, Black River; 3 great grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, James and Mae Eddy, Black River; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tom was born in Watertown, March 26th, 1946, a son to Harvey and Korleen Jeffers Eddy. He graduated from Carthage High School. He married June Fields September 11, 1965 in Watertown.
Tom worked on the family dairy farm on the Rutland Hollow Road starting as a young man, later owning and operating the farm for all his adult life until retiring from farming in 1997.
Tom was a lifelong auctioneer owning Eddy’s Auction Service and was the Rutland Town Justice for 38 years. He was also a security guard at the Jefferson County Office Building for several years, retiring in 2011.
He was a 55-year active and honorary member of the Rutland Fire Department serving as a past president. He was a member of the NYS Magistrates Association. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, gardening, boat rides on Lake Bonaparte, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Rutland Volunteer Fire Dept., 28502 NYS Rt 126, Black River, NY 13612 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
