Fowler - Thomas E. Hentz, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.
There are no services at this time. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Thomas was born in Potsdam on August 27, 1948, the son of Erwin and Thelma (Notell) Hentz.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1968 and from Canton ATC, and Tom served in the United States Air Force.
Tom married Joan Baker on April 12, 1969.
He worked at McAdam Cheese in Heuvelton for 20 years and had also worked for Indian River School District and Kinney Drugs.
Tom was a life member of the Gouverneur VFW, enjoyed riding his four wheeler, playing in dart league, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Joan, his children Marcie and Corey Allen of Fowler, Brian and Irma Hentz of Maryland, his grandchildren Zachary, PJ, and Taylor, and his great grandchildren Kamden and Khloe. Tom is also survived by his siblings David Hentz of Gouverneur, Bert Boclair of California, June Camidge of DeKalb, Jean Legacy of Rochester, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Ronald Hentz, and his sister Sandra Clark.
Memorial donations are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws or Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department.
