Thomas E. LaRose, Sr. age 71 passed away peacefully early Sunday, August 30, 2020, at AdventHealth Hospital DeLand, FL.
He was born June 13, 1949 in Ogdensburg, NY to John W. & Norma Jean (Houmiel) LaRose. He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Burgess LaRose, two sons, Thomas E. LaRose, Jr
(Rebecca) and granddaughter Arianna of Sanford, FL and Michael J LaRose (Kate) who currently live & work in Ningbo, China. He is also survived by his only brother Timothy J. LaRose (Mary) of Mineral Ridge, OH and their children John, Ann-Marie & Kathleen, and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Thomas graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Ogdensburg, NY and received a B.S. in Business Administration from LeMoyne College, Syracuse, NY.
He was employed with The Augsbury Corporation as an accountant, The Augsbury Organization as an Internal Auditor, Administration Manager for St. Lawrence Pulp & Paper and Assistant Project Manager for Adirondack Hydro Development Corp. In 1983, Thomas and his wife founded T.L.T.M. Associates, Inc., a Management Consulting firm specializing in small business tax accounting. Within a few years Thomas and Linda expanded into a retail equipment store, TLTM Sports, and added TLTM Trophies & Engraving. They operated these businesses until their retirement to DeLand, FL in 2008. He was also a licensed independent insurance agent for multiple companies during his career.
He was a lifetime member of B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge -772, Ogdensburg, NY. Thomas coached various youth sport teams and supported his community. His favorite pastime was playing golf with his friends.
Private family services will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, 610 Paterson Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
