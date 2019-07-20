Thomas E. Martinchek, 85, of Dexter, passed away July 18, 2019 at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
Mr. Martinchek was born March 7, 1934, son of Alexander and Veronica Basista Martinchek in White Haven, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Foster Township High School and received an Associates degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University Center at High Acres in Hazelton, PA.
On May 7, 1960, he married Martha Preputnik at St. Patrick’s Church in White Haven, PA. He served in the United States Air Force from June 19, 1952 until May 22, 1956, serving some of his duty time in Japan and received an honorable discharge. Mr. Martinchek was the manager of foundry engineering at the New York Air Brake until his retirement in 1990 at the age of 56. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville and a member of the American Legion Post 583 in Dexter, NY.
Surviving besides his wife are, four sons, Thomas G., Tampa, FL, Mark (Sally), Canton, NY, David A., Rochester, MI, John M. who lives with his mother, Dexter, NY, a daughter, Karen A. Martinchek, Joppa, MD, two grandchildren, Kyle Martinchek, Cincinnati, OH and Lauren Martinchek, Canton, NY, three sisters, Martha Palermo, Alexandria, VA, Emmy Facenda, Woodbridge, VA, Helen Mai, Houston, TX , and many nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Alex and John, and two sisters, Mary Stugrin and Pauline Harlin, predeceased him.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday at 11 am at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. with Reverend Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Drums, PA on Friday at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Salvation Army, 723 State Street, Watertown, NY 13601 . Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.