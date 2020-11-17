NORFOLK- A Celebration of life gathering for 66 year old Thomas E. Planty, a resident of 24 South Main Street, Norfolk, will be held at the home of his daughter Jennifer on Saturday, November 21, 2020 starting at 2 p.m. Mr. Planty passed away late Sunday evening with his family at his side. Thomas is survived by his son, Matthew Planty, Raymondville; his daughter, Jennifer Ashley, Norfolk; his four beloved grandchildren Cody, Jake, Madison and Hailey; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Hudson as well as several nieces and nephews. Tom was pre-deceased by his parents, two brothers, Ronald and Vernon Planty and two sisters, Elaine Stevens and Carol Craig.
Born in Massena on June 5, 1954 to the late Gerald and Bernice Planty, Tom graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. He worked at ALCOA in Massena as a furnace operator and loader, retiring after 36 years of service. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, working in the woods with his tractor as well as sawing lumber. However, his most enjoyment came from woodworking, as he was an accomplished woodworker and he also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Memorial donations in Tom’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Thomas E. Planty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.