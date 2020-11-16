NORFOLK—Arrangements for 66 year old Thomas E. Planty, a resident of 24 South Main Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Planty passed away late Sunday evening at the home of his daughter with his family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Thomas E. Planty.
