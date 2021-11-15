Morley - Thomas E. “Tom” Kalal, 82, of Morley-Potsdam Road, Morley died peacefully at his home while under the care of his loving family on Friday, November 12, 2021. He was the husband of the late Elaine Ormsbee Kalal, who died Feb 2018.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 17 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. His funeral will be Thursday, November 18 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Lay Pastor Skip Edie officiating.
Military Honors by Canton VFW -1231 & burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton.
Following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at Char’s Bar in Morley.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Lisbon Fire Department.
