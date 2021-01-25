LOWVILLE - Thomas Earl Shultz, 88, died peacefully January 23, 2021 at the home farm under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice following a period of declining health.
He is survived by his sons Mike (wife Peggy) and their son Alex of Lowman, NY; Joe with whom he resided and son Bronson (Emily Scholler) of Lowville; Jim (wife Tricia) and their sons Dominic and Dimitri of Keyser, WV; and daughter-in-law Joan (late Tim) with their daughters Ashley and Megan of Chemung, NY. Also survived by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, Marine Corps League comrades, special family friends Dianna Brouty and her daughter Braxtyn, and other friends in the community. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Peggy, son Tim, grandson Benjamin, father- and mother-in-law, and sister Anne.
Tom was born June 20, 1932 to Earl and Helen (Kennedy) Shultz and grew up in Peterborough, NH. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in dairy husbandry from the University of New Hampshire. After serving three years in the United States Marine Corps, he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. Following graduation with a Master’s degree in dairy production from Kansas State University, Tom was employed by the New York State Cooperative Extension Service. It was on a farm visit to the owner of a Jersey herd in Delaware County that he met his future wife Peggy Gray, one of the farmer’s daughters; they were married April 4, 1964.
