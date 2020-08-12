Thomas Edward Sherry, age 89, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at United Helpers Rehabilitation & Senior Care in Canton, NY.
Born September 3, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, to Edward and Anna (Mueller) Sherry. Tom survived the Great Depression and joined the US Army in 1949, following his father’s footsteps by choosing infantry duty. After a year of infantry training at Fort Benning, from 1950-51, Tom was deployed and served as a combat infantryman in the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea, Tom was stationed at Camp Drum, where he finished his service and was honorably discharged in 1952. While stationed at Drum, Tom met his future wife of nearly 56 years, Betty LaPierre, started his family, and remained a North Country resident until his passing.
Tom is survived by his children, Deborah LaPierre Foley (Tennessee), Steven (Nancy), California, Mark (and Linda Betts), Madrid, NY, grandchildren, Michael Curcio, Marcus Law, a great grandson, Chad Curcio, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty in 2008, his eldest son Michael in 2014, two sisters, Margaret (Shaw) and Dolores (Krickman), a son-in-law, Jack Foley, 2008, and a grandchild, Chad Curcio, in 1975.
Tom was a proud union mason (Local -2), working across the North Country on both commercial and residential jobs. He especially loved building stone fireplaces that were a marvel of craftsmanship. Tom was an avid, expert gardener, planter of 100s of trees, a bird enthusiast, held a deep love for all animals and nature, loved to read about history and enjoyed many great books, with a particular appreciation for Thoreau’s Walden. He supported many environmental and social causes, and, inspired by Jack Nicholson’s character in “About Schmidt,” sponsored a child in Kenya for many years.
To illustrate Tom’s character, when our grandmother was found shy of a green card and about to be deported back to Canada in the late ‘50s, he picked up the phone and dialed New York Governor Harriman, and got him on the line, first try. Dad explained that Grandma had been in Upstate New York since the late 1920s, had sons who’d served in various branches of the military, including in WWII, and had a huge family this side of the St. Lawrence. The result of that call was Governor Harriman granting our sweet grandmother permanent residency. True story.
Tom could be a tough, honest critic, but more often he was a staunch supporter and tireless advocate for those he loved. He had an innate sense of justice and never gave up on anything or anyone. We will miss him beyond words. Tom never stopped missing Betty, so we are comforted knowing they are reunited at last. Rest well, Dad. We all love you.
We sincerely thank Dr. George Dodds, who cared for our Dad with expertise, humor, and compassion, the social workers, medical and nurse staff at Gouverneur and Canton-Potsdam Hospitals, Debbie Mousaw Morehouse, who cared for him at his home with great love and nursing skills, and Shelby Desormeaux and the other wonderful staff at United Helpers (Maplewood, Canton, NY) for the incredible care and attention given.
Due to covid-19 concerns, a gathering and graveside service will take place when it is safe for out-of-state family to travel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642, or http://www.friends4poundpaws.org/F4PP/Donations.html.
