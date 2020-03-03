Thomas Elwood Hollingsworth II, known to many as Hollywood, loved his family and friends deeply and lived life on his own terms.
He was a passionate golfer and enjoyed a good road trip, driving south most winters since retirement with pit-stops to connect with friends and family further afield. Tom relished spending time with people, telling stories of his vast experiences — from attending Woodstock to hunting and fishing with his stepfather Charlie Hirschey — having a laugh, listening to concerns and dispensing advise. He was known for being there for anyone who needed him. An avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years, Tom loved being in the woods. He also loved animals, growing plants, spring flowers, rhubarb anything, lemon sponge pudding and a good steak.
Tom was born in Syracuse, NY to Robert Hollingsworth and Dorothy (Hollingsworth) Hirschey on March 13, 1951.
A graduate of Carthage Central High School in 1969 after attending school in Baldwinsville, Tom spent most of his working life as a papermaker at St. Regis Paper Company/Champion Paper in Deferiet, NY. Later in his career, Tom installed telecommunication systems in homes and businesses for CTS Communications.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Maria D. Earle of Wilmington NC, his first wife, Tina P. O’Neill of Carthage, NY, his stepchildren, Casey R. Smith of Carthage, NY, and Christie L. Smith of Valrico, FL, his sister, Gay H. Williams of Sterling, NY, his half-sister, Liz Hirschey of Chases Lake, NY, his loving companion, Anne Marie Stevens of Croghan, NY, and a number of nieces and nephews who enjoyed spending time with him.
Tom’s wife of 14 years and love of his life, Joedi Schroy Hollingsworth of Carthage, NY, predeceased him, as did his parents and his sister Lee Horan of Watertown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the CreutzfeldtJakob Disease Foundation. www.cjdfoundation.org
Tom’s life will be celebrated on Saturday April 4th from 3-6pm at the Bezanilla- McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage NY. A short memorial service will be held at 6pm.
