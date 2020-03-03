Canton— Thomas F. James, 73, of County Route 27, Canton died February 29, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Services will be held privately. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted to Tom’s care and arrangements.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to Canton Fire & Rescue, 77 Riverside Drive, Canton, NY 13617.
Tom was born May 15, 1946 in Mineola, NY the son of the late Thomas F. & Mary (Sanders) James. He received his doctorate in Sociology from Vanderbilt University.
On September 2, 1967, he married Margery Brown in the First Presbyterian Church of Canton with Rev. Dick Stone and Rev. Dan O’Connor as co-celebrants. The couple were married nearly 53 years.
Tom started his career at the University of Delaware and moved back to Canton where he was Professor of Sociology for over 30 years at St. Lawrence University.
In addition to his wife Margery, he is survived by a sister, Rose Mary Disbrow of NYC and two nieces.
Tom enjoyed playing golf at St. Lawrence Golf Club and watching St. Lawrence Hockey. He was also very fond of his dogs Bella and Amber as well as his cats.
