Thomas G. O’Brien, 89, passed away at home on June 3, 2021.
He was born in the Town of Highmarket on June 24, 1931 a son of William and Bertha O’Leary O’Brien. He graduated from Constableville High School in 1949. On July 23, 1966 he married Mary Anne Stoffle at St. Mary’s Church in Glenfield. The couple then settled at their home on the Michigan Mills Road. Mary Anne passed away April 24, 2017. Thomas helped operate the family farm for a few years and then was a carpenter with Utica Local 120 Union. He enjoyed reading, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and telling stories.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary O’Brien, Highmarket and Susie (Michael) Arrigo, Port Leyden; grandchildren, Justin and Michelle O’Brien, Ashley and Andrew Schuler, Matthew and Hunter Barrows, TJ and Emily Barrows, Hannah Barrows, Nicholas, Joseph and Samuel Arrigo; great grandchildren, Victoria and Evelyn Schuler, Wyatt and Morgan O’Brien and Annie Barrows and niece and nephews, Tim, Tom and Kate O’Brien. He was predeceased by a daughter, Victoria Barrows in 2012 and two brothers, Robert and Stuart O’Brien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on June 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, Constableville with Rev. Lawrence Marullo officiating. Burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville. Calling hours at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street will be on Monday from 4-6 p.m. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to St. Mary’s Church, Constableville. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
