Port Leyden- Thomas H. Capron, 77, of James St. passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 25, 2021, while under the loving care of his wife, Jean and his family.
Tom was born in Boonville, a son of Charles and Anna Grace Hines Capron. He grew up in Boonville receiving his education at Boonville Central School. For thirty-five years Mr. Capron was employed in the finishing department of Ethan Allen Furniture Co. Boonville.
On August 21, 1965, Tom was united in marriage with Jean M. Samson; in 1971, the couple moved to their present home in Port Leyden.
Tom enjoyed people and helping people; for many years he drove for Volunteer Transportation of Jefferson & Lewis County and also served for many years as a volunteer fireman, EMT and ambulance driver for Port Leyden Fire Company.
Most of all Tom loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Jean, of nearly 56 years, Tom is survived by two children; Christina Capron, Alabama and Jon (Cari) Capron, Port Leyden; his siblings, Maynard (Charlene) Capron, Betty (William) Laquay and Larry Capron. Tom was preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas Matthew Capron, his parents, Charles and Anna Grace Capron and his brothers, Clarence, William and Walter Capron.
