Thomas H. Root, 70, Watertown, passed away Thursday, September 12th in the emergency room of the Samaritan Medical Center.
Among his survivors is his wife Diana.
A calling hour is scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Tuesday September 17th with a memorial service to follow beginning at 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, State St., Watertown.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
