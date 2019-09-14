Thomas H. Root, 70, Watertown, passed away Thursday, September 12th, 2019 in the emergency room of the Samaritan Medical Center.
The memorial service is 4pm Tuesday, September 17th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral with Pastor Mahlon Smith from the New Hope Baptist Church officiating. A calling hour will begin at 3 pm prior to the service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Tom is survived by his wife Diana; 2 daughters Nancy Mellon, Watertown and Allison (Robert) Barrigar, Hammond; a grandson Anthony Jackson and two granddaughters Elizabeth and Emilie Barrigar; his aunt Bette Doyle, Saratoga Springs; and many cousins.
He was born in Watertown, March 21, 1949, a son to Herbert and Ruth Pratt Root. He graduated from Watertown High School and received an associate degree from JCC. Tom furthered his education receiving his bachelor’s degree from Western University in Colorado.
Tom worked for many years in real estate as an agent and loan officer. He later worked in retail sales for many years and currently was an associate with Lowe’s in Watertown, a position he held at the time of his passing.
Tom married Diana Peterson July 15th, 1995
Tom enjoyed fishing, woodworking, furniture restoration, playing cards and traveling. He was a train enthusiast and bowled for several years.
He was a former member of the North Side Improvement League and was an Eagle Scout.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.