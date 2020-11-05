Thomas Hurst

After a brief battle with cancer, Tom went peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side. Tom was born to the late Arthur Hurst and Dorothy Lovely in Ogdensburg, NY. He graduated from OFA and attended Wadham Hall while in high school. After graduation he went into the Navy where he met his 1st wife Dora Fenderico while stationed in Naples, Italy, which ended in divorce but they remained best friends. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology from the State University of New York at Geneseo in 1975. He then married Donna Sherrill in June of 2004.
He is survived by his wife Donna of Crossville, TN, his best friend Dora of Ogdensburg, NY, his daughters Heather and Keith Shaver of Ogdensburg, NY and Samantha Johnson Clarksdale MO, his grandchildren, Richard II, Thomas, Faith and Hope Pratt all of Ogdensburg, NY, his Uncle Dale McDonald of Canton, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom has always worked for commercial construction companies. He helped in building 2 Distilleries for the Jack Daniel’s Company and also helped in construct a roller coaster at Dollywood. He was currently building assistant living homes in MO, KS and also in TN. Tom was a thrill seeker and also a Musician love playing the drums, congas, guitar, and also the bongos. Tom always cherished and loved his family, friends and co-workers.
Donations can be made in his name to a cancer research of their choice. Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge on Sunday November 8th at 1pm. Flowers can be sent to 3 Monroe Ave. Ogdensburg, NY 13669
