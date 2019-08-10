Camillus — Thomas J. Black August 8, 2019 Thomas Jeremiah Black I, more colloquially known as Tom, passed away on Thursday, August 8th. Tom was predeceased by his first wife, Terry; two brothers, Dan and Herman (Matt). He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Danielle (Derek) Newton and Meghan (Brian) McManus; Son, T.J. (Cynthia); Step-son, Edward Bakeman; Siblings, Mary (Pete) Black-Orvis, Maggie (Bill) Bartlett and Duke (Lisa). Calling hours will take place on Monday, August 12th, 4-7 PM at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, North Syracuse. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State chapter, www.scleroderma.org. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.
Local arrangements are being handled by T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
