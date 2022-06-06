There will be a private family memorial service for Thomas J. Hoyt of 207 Wealtha Avenue, Watertown on Wednesday. Mr. Hoyt died at the Samaritan Medical Center on June 2, 2022. He was 60. He is survived by his wife, Pamela and his four children, Justin and Kayla Hoyt of Richland, Travis and Bobby Hoyt of Watertown and McKenzie Hoyt of Watertown, NY. Mr. Hoyt is also survived by his six grandchildren. TLC Funeral Home, Inc. is proudly handling the arrangements for Thomas J. Hoyt.
Thomas J. Hoyt
