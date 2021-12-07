Thomas J. Robarge Sr. of Potsdam, NY died peacefully at the age of 83 on September 27, 2021 with his brother and niece by his side. He was a beloved father, grandfather, teacher, writer and outdoorsman.
Born on May 15, 1938 in Oswego, NY, Mr. Robarge was the son of the late Ethel R. and Francis H. Robarge Sr. He grew up in Sackets Harbor with his four brothers. After graduating from Immaculate Heart Academy, he attended Oswego State University, working his way through college as a retail clerk, truck driver and muck farmworker before earning his bachelor of science in elementary education in 1960. He went on to receive multiple teaching certifications from graduate studies at SUNY Cortland, Potsdam and Canton, as well as Yale and Columbia Universities.
His 35-year career as a school teacher reached thousands of students and included three decades as a science teacher at Hermon-DeKalb Central School. Education was not just a career for him—it was his life’s passion. Among Mr. Robarge’s many honors for his work are an international environmental award from Friends of the Earth and a personal letter of appreciation from President John F. Kennedy who thanked him for his dedication to his students at a marginalized elementary school on Long Island. He authored articles about science education that were published in magazines such as Science & Children and Boy’s Life and developed several inventions, one of which was patented.
He retired from teaching in 1995 and devoted himself to his creative pursuits. He wrote, illustrated, and published short stories, nonfiction, photography collections, and children’s books. He created and performed storytelling shows for libraries and school using his true-to-life personas, “Professor Magnet” and “Grandpa North.” In his popular Grandpa North children’s book series, he told colorful tales of outdoor adventures with his grandchildren. Many his works documented North Country history and were inspired by exchanging stories over coffee with other old-timers, one of his favorite pastimes. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, biking, canoeing, skiing, snow shoeing and hiking, continuing many of these hobbies well into his 70s.
He was eternally devoted to his five children and five grandchildren—always ready to give encouragement and support when needed or share another unforgettable swamp adventure with them.
He is survived by his children, Suzanne Desimone, Thomas Robarge Jr., Jacqueline Robarge, and Danielle Rusk; grandchildren, Danielle Desimone, Aster Robarge, Josh Glass, Nicole Robarge, and Briana Robarge; brothers Terry Robarge and Dan Robarge; and nieces and nephews, including niece Ellen Carr. He is preceded in death by his son, Jim Robarge, and brothers, Bryan Robarge and Francis H. Robarge Jr.
A graveside service will take place in 2022 at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Memorial donations may be made to: Northern New York Community Foundation with a designation to the “Thomas J. Robarge, Sr. Legacy Fund,” 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 or https://www.nnycf.org/ The nonprofit fund will support efforts in St. Lawrence County that carry on Mr. Robarge’s legacy of science education and lifelong learning.
