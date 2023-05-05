Thomas K. Prouty, 81, husband of the late Eleanor Brown Prouty, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Sitrin Healthcare Center, New Hartford. Thomas was born on July 15, 1941 in Adams, NY a son of Kenneth R. and Joyce Risto Prouty. He moved to Belleville at a young age, graduating from Belleville-Henderson Central School with the Class of 1959. Tom then attended Morrisville Ag & Tech, graduating in 1961 with an Associate’s Degree in Agricultural Mechanics. Tom then moved back home and assisted his family on the homestead farm in Adams. In March of 1963, Tom began his employment with the Grange League Federation (GLF), which later became the Agway Corp. In December 1963 Thomas was drafted in the U.S. Army serving stateside during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in December 1965.Tom then returned to his job with Agway as a Certified Crop Consultant with Agway, working throughout New York State until his retirement in 2001. On February 9, 1974, Thomas was united in marriage with Eleanor Brown in Lowville. The couple settled in Lacona, before returning to Lowville in 1975. In 1980 the couple moved to West Leyden and in 1985 moved to Waterville, where they have since lived. Following retirement from Agway and out of his love and passion for working the land, he established Thomas K. Prouty, CCA, Crop Management Service in Waterville, a business he continued to operate until the present time.Tom was an accomplished umpire for Little League Baseball. He traveled all over the North Eastern United States umpiring both the Senior and Junior League baseball, as well as Senior and Junior League girls’ softball. This was an endeavor he truly enjoyed, umpiring his first game in 1969 until his last in 2004.Tom is survived by his children: Deborah Ann (Lawrence ) Stell, Stockbridge, NY, Matthew Thomas (Charlene) Prouty, Chadwicks, and Terrie Lynn (Joseph) Misener, Michigan; grandchildren: Addison, Lilly, and Wesley Prouty; a sister Joanne (Melvin) Crumb, Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor on September 15, 2018. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 4:00 pm at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Interment with military honors will follow in West Leyden Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to North Central Little League, c/o Troy Clark, 7871 East State Street, Lowville, New York 13367. For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Thomas K. Prouty
July 15, 1941 - May 2, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.