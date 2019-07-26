Potsdam: Thomas L. Crosbie, 82, of Potsdam, peacefully passed away early Friday Morning, July 26, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Friends and family are invited to call on Monday July 29, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. A Funeral Service will held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. Burial will take place in Madrid Cemetery.
Thomas was born on December 1, 1936 in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Clarence and Florence (Liscumb) Crosbie. He graduated from Madrid Waddington Central in 1957 and later Married Phyllis Ober. The marriage later ended in divorce. He later married Mary Riley in 1970, she predeceased him in 1988 from cancer. Thomas then married Diane Fassett in 1989 in Potsdam, NY. She later predeceased him. At one time Thomas worked for Madrid Waddington Central as a custodian and later at Potsdam Paper Mill. He then started work at the State University of New York in Potsdam, retiring in 2002 after 34 years of service. He was a life member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge as well as the Stag Hunting Club. Thomas enjoyed hunting and carpentry work as a hobby.
Thomas is survived by his son, Timothy Crosbie of Westminster, MD; a step-son, Rick (Melody) Delaney of Potsdam; two step-daughters, Robin (Steven) Whitney of Decatur, IL, Melissa (Mike) Andrews of Potsdam, NY; a sister Judy Bennett of Fort Myers, FL; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by a son, Steven Crosbie and a brother, Robert Crosbie.
Memorial contributions in Thomas’ memory may be made to National Elks Foundation 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-2256 or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangement are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
