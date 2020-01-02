CARTHAGE — Thomas L. Garrett, 91, 36639 NYS Route 3, died on December 31, 2019 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where he was a resident for a short time.
Born in Croghan on January 24, 1928, the son of Thomas E. and Cozette S. Barnum Garrett; he graduated from Carthage High School. He had a long career of service with the Military, serving in Active Duty with the United States Navy from 1945-46, then with the Naval Reserve until 1950, when he enlisted in the United States Army, serving on active duty until 1953. He then served with the Army Reserve until 1955, before transitioning to the New York Army National Guard from 1955 until his retirement in 1986. He was a supervisor with the 127th Maintenance Co. at the Armory in Carthage.
Tom married Beatrice E. Gokey on December 20, 1947. They were happily married until her passing on June 14, 2013. He had many hobbies and interests, including reading, researching his military history, auto repair, listening to music, going out to dinner and ice cream, taking drives or going on trips in his camper or motorhome. He also enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, boating and spending time at Pleasant Lake and Elijah Lake with his family and friends. He was a member of the Carthage American Legion, the Carthage VFW and the Carthage Elks Lodge BPOE -1762.
Tom is survived by his daughter and son in law, Michele and Dan Kane, Johnson City, NY, his daughter in law, Charlotte A. Garrett, Carthage, his grandchildren; Renee Garrett-Storrs and her husband, James Storrs, Thomas A. Garrett and his companion, Sarah Taylor, Stephen J. Garrett and his companion, Valeriana Valley-Martin, Daniel Kane Jr. and his wife, Meredith, David Kane and his wife Jill, Sarah Kane and Joseph Kane and his wife Nikki. Also surviving are 6 great grandchildren; Lillian Storrs, Decklan, Scarlett, Ava, Shay and Connor Kane.
He was predeceased by his wife, Bea, his son, Thomas R. Garrett, his brother, Francis Donald Garrett and his sister, Jessie Mae Gamble.
A funeral service with Military Honors will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 3:00 PM with Wayne Arnold officiating in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Calling hours will be held prior to the service on Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 PM. Spring burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Champion, NY.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Beatrice E. Garrett, www.alz.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.