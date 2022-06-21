A Celebration of Life for Thomas L. Page and his wife Doris Jean Page of Philadelphia, NY, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25th at the Philadelphia American Legion Post 798.
Thomas passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 and his beloved wife Doris, passed away July 20, 2018.
