Massena: Thomas Lavassaur, 67 of Center Street, peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 until time of Service at 6:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Thomas was born on July 2, 1952 in Potsdam, New York, the son of the late Lewis and Rita (Parisian) Lavassaur. He attended school in Potsdam and later joined the Navy where he served during Vietnam aboard the USS Pyro. Thomas was later honorably discharged and continued in the Navy Reserve and later Army Reserve for 20 years. He married Carol St. Louis on March 4, 2007 in Massena. Thomas worked for the St. Lawrence County Highway Department as a Mechanic for over 10 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing on the St. Lawrence River and was an avid bowler, playing in many leagues over the years. Thomas was an active member of the Central Bible Baptist Church in Massena.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Thomas J. Lavassaur II and fiancé Wendy Burnett of Butler, Indiana, Carl and Tracy Pitts of Stockholm, NY; three daughters, Tonya and Larry Belknap of Massena, NY, Flossie Pitts of Norfolk, NY and Holly Pitts of Massena, NY; grandchildren, Nolan Crump, Trent and Vanessa Kirkey, Amanda and Corey Belknap, Christopher and Aaron Mitchell, Karen Wawrzyniak, Ryan Fullerton, Zachary Pitts, Makayla and Anthony Stockwell, Carl Lee and Alexis Pitts; great grandchildren, Emmalyn Baile, Serenity Stockwell and Killian Mitchell. He was predeceased by a brother Edward in infancy and a brother Donald Lavassaur.
Memorial contributions in Thomas’ name may be made to the Central Bible Baptist Church, 21 Columbia Road, Massena, NY 13662.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.