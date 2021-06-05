We have lost another Renaissance Man. Tom Garrick has left us to join so many of his family who have preceded him to be with the Lord. Thomas Michael Garrick, was born on February 3, 1939, to David Leo Garrick and Mary Ellen Regan in New York City. The Garrick family lived in The Bronx where Tom attended Public School 97 with his 2 older brothers. His only sister joined the family in 1942. Their father retired from the NYFD in 1950 and all moved Upstate. Gallatin in Columbia County was Tom’s happy place from then on with the exception of college and his service in the US Army, primarily as the Chaplain’s assistant in Fort Sam Houston, TX. Tom was very intelligent and more than a willing learner. He graduated from Pine Plains Central School and SUNY Farmingdale. He was a man of multiple talents. He could fix, repair, rebuild, replace, almost anything from auto and diesel engines, to house renovations, bulldozers, snowplows, and the list goes on and on. Tom had successful careers with Renault of America, taught automotive repair at Columbia Greene Community College, where he was an ASE Certified master technician and with IBM as an electrical engineer from which he “retired”. He really never retired. He served for a period of time after retirement as the Superintendent of buildings and grounds for the Pine Plains Central School District. Tom also served two terms as Town Supervisor for the Town of Gallatin. Tom loved doing and being. He was the workaholic of the Garrick family. He was the quintessential volunteer as a member of the Pine Plains Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Holy Trinity Parish in Germantown and Linlith go, as well as the American Legion Post 426. In addition, he helped friends, neighbors, and relatives in any number of ways. Yes, he was quite amazing, but never was braggadocious nor a complainer. The most important things in Tom’s life were his family and his religion. He was a cradle Catholic who practiced his religion without fail for his entire life. Sadly, tragedy did not pass him by. He lost his youngest son Brian at age 27 and the true love of his life, second wife Barbara Nixon Surprise, at age 52 from cancer. In 1965 when he was honorably discharged from the US Army, Tom returned to the Gallatin homestead and never left, except for numerous road trips all over the US which he and Barbara thoroughly enjoyed. Their trip to Ireland, birthplace of all Tom’s grandparents, was the best in his mind and he never stopped talking about it. Tom is survived by his sister Mary (Philip) Bartolotta. His sons, Sean (Emma Sue) Garrick, David Garrick, Timothy (Jenn) Nixon. His daughter Amy Nixon and grandsons David Garrick Jr., and Tyler Nixon. Nephews Kevin (Angela) Bartolotta, James (Leanna) Garrick and Robert Garrick. Niece Maria Bartolotta (Gregory) Provenzo and sister-in-law Dolores Curry Garrick. Survivors also include numerous great nieces and great nephews. many cousins and numerous young men he took under his wings and guided through difficult times. In addition to his parents, Brian and Barbara he was predeceased by his brothers James Joseph, David Durkin, and nephew, Godson David Anthony Bartolotta. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 to 8:00pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 from the Peck & Peck Funeral Home 7749 S. Main Street, Pine Plains. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10:00 am from Holy Trinity Parish Church of the Resurrection, 9 Church Avenue, Germantown, New York. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 429 E. Allen Street, Hudson, NY 12534 or to the American Legion Post 426, 9 N. Main Street, Pine Plains, NY 12567.
