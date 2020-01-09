Thomas P. Hutchins, 77, of 335 S. Washington St., Carthage, died Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.
Thomas was born on November 25, 1942 in Carthage, the son of the late Henry and Mary Agnes (Sullivan) Hutchins. He attended school in Carthage. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married the former Claire Hamilton in 1966 and she was killed in a car accident shortly after their marriage. He then married Pamela Sue Hutton and raised their family. He moved to California and was a security guard, eventually returning to New York. He has been a bulk delivery person for the Watertown Daily Times for many years. He also worked as a herdsman on several local farms in the North Country throughout his life.
Thomas was a life member of the American Legion Post - 789 of Carthage and the VFW Post - 7227 of Carthage.
He is survived by his companion of 26 years, Florence Sheltray of Carthage, two daughters: Clover Scott of Lafargeville and Soncerae Dolan of Copenhagen, four sons: Shawn and Scott Hutchins, both of Carthage, Thomas “Phillip” Hutchins Jr. of Tennessee and Tony Hutchins of Three Mile Bay, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, a sister: Diana Bodway of Watertown and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Friday, January 17th at 6:00pm at the American Legion in Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
