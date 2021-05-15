Thomas P. Saur, 67, Watertown, passed away Thursday evening on May 13th, 2021 at his home.
The funeral for Tom will be 4 pm Tuesday, May 18th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Dominic Kriegbaum officiating. Calling hours are from 2 pm – 4 pm at the funeral home prior to the funeral.
Tom is survived by his wife Debra; two daughters and their husbands, Erica and Seth Thompson, Cortland, Talitha and Theodore Walker, Watertown; his grandchildren who were the loves of his life, Caleb, twins Madalyn and Madison Thompson, Jayda, Olivia and Maya Walker; two brothers John (Linda) Saur, Watertown, Joseph (Barb) Saur, North Carolina, Jackie (John) Scott, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Watertown, September 30, 1953, a son to Francis and Eleanor LaBreck Saur. He graduated from Watertown High School. Tom married Debra Steel May 25th, 1974. The had been together since they were 13 years old.
Tom owned and operated a car detailing business for over 30 years, retiring last year.
He was a loving family man who adored his wife, children and his grandchildren every single day of his life. He enjoyed taking the grandkids for ice cream and picking them up at school and attending their after school activities. He also enjoyed birdwatching and spending time at the beach.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
