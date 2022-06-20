Skip to main content
Thomas R. “Tommy” Fulkerson

Thomas R. Fulkerson

Chapman

The Celebration of Life for Thomas R. “Tommy” Fulkerson, will be Saturday, June 25th, 2022 from 3 pm - 7 pm at the Don Rounds American Legion Post 146, Main St., Adams.

Tommy, 64, longtime manager with the Fucillo Automotive Group, passed away April 11th, 2022 at his home on Pine Island, FL under the care of his family, friends and Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville is in charge of the arrangements.

