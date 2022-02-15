Thomas S. Strejlau, 57, Chaumont, retired City of Watertown police department patrolman and detective, passed away Tuesday, February 14th, 2022 at his home with family and friends at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Among his survivors is his wife Joanna.
Callin hours are Friday February 18th from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown. The funeral will be 11 am Saturday, February 19th at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
