EDWARDS — Thomas W. Brayton, age 94, of Edwards, NY, passed away on October 6, 2019 at Clifton-Fine Hospital under the wonderful care of the hospital staff, along with Dr. Carthy.
Thomas was born on September 8, 1925 in Edwards, NY to the late Mark and Ella (Cole) Brayton. He attended the Pleasant Valley one room school house in Edwards and then went to Edwards Central School. On October 21, 1943 he entered into the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge on January 5, 1946. During his time of service, Thomas was wounded and received the Purple Heart. He married Florence C. “Flossie” McCullouch on August 25, 1946 at the church in Fine, NY. The couple lived on the Talcville Road in a house that Tom built for them 70 years ago.
Thomas was a construction worker for Rouse Construction and then worked at Riverside Iron Works until his retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the VFW and the Operating Engineers. In his free time, Tom was always found tinkering on something.
Surviving is his wife, Florence; two daughters and their husbands, Lucinda and Dehl Wolfers of Cannon City, CO and Margo and Brent Wood, E-9USN(RET) of GA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Thomas is predeceased by a brother, Olan Brayton and a sister, Doris Bigaral.
As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Thomas’s memory to the Edwards Lions Club.
