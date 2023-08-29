WINTHROP – A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas W. Oakes, 67, a resident of 9384 U.S. Highway 11, Winthrop, will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Raymond Moreau presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mr. Oakes passed away Sunday evening, August 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Tom is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lisa, Winthrop; his daughter, Marianna and Shane Leween, Glen Park; two step-sons, David Brossoit, Winthrop and Kenneth Brossoit, South Carolina; his beloved three grandchildren, Brianna LaRose, Sophia LaRose and Max Brossoit and two brothers, Robert and Kathy Oakes, Norwood and Dennis and Marianne Oakes, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Tom was pre-deceased by his parents, James and Frances. Born in Potsdam, NY on February 3, 1956 to the late James and Frances Allen Oakes Jr., Thomas graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1974. A marriage to MaryAnn Phillips ended in divorce and Tom later married Lisa M. Stone on August 14, 2004, after a 10 year engagement. Tom worked for 37 years at ALCOA at a variety of jobs throughout the years, and retired as a maintenance mechanic, retiring in 2012. An avid outdoorsman, Tom was a past member and longtime supporter of the Norfolk Road and Gun Club and was an active member of the Weller Mountain Fish and Game Club and the Quebec Brook Hunting Club. He loved the outdoors – everything from hunting, fishing, trapping, working his New Holland tractor in the woods and planting food plots. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and looked forward to expeditions with his brother Bob in the woods. Tom enjoyed teaching his wife, daughter and granddaughter how to hunt and shoot. Despite his color blindness and even taught them how to track. He enjoyed the quality time in the shooting shack eating goldfish and snacks with Brianna. The quality time with Sophia including singing to the fish and teaching her how to drive the side by side. He especially enjoyed showing his brother the right tree stand to sit in to shoot a big buck. His nephew Jim was so much like him people asked if they were father and son. Tom’s best attributes were pranks, jokes, and looking at the brighter side of life situations. He cherished spending time with family and friends and always willing to lend a helping hand. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Thomas W. Oakes.
Thomas W. Oakes
February 3, 1956 - August 27, 2023
