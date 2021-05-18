LOWVILLE - Thomas Z. and Audrey J. Eaves, Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service that will be held May 22, 2021 at 11:00 am, with Keith Zehr, officiating, for both Audrey and Tom, in the West Lowville Rural Cemetery, 7799 State Route 12, Lowville, NY
