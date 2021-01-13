LOWVILLE - Thomas Zane Eaves, 91, of the Number Three Road Lowville, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Tom was born August 10, 1929 in Delta, Ohio to the late John F. and Olive Lochbihler Eaves. His family later moved to New York State, settling in Sherburne, where he attended Sherburne Schools. As a young man, Tom went to a high school basketball game just to watch the prettiest cheerleader there. On August 26, 1950 he married that cheerleader, Audrey June Thayer, at the Earlville Methodist Church.
Together they raised six children. Tom was a hardworking honest man who enjoyed a good joke. Family and Farming were foremost in his life. He was raised on a dairy farm and started his own family and family farm in the Sherburne area. He moved his farm and family to Lowville 44 years ago. Tom was happiest driving his Oliver tractors working and caring for the piece of earth that he was blessed and lucky enough to be the steward of. Tom took great pride in his quality herd, Eavestar Farms Registered Holsteins. He earned several awards for high quality milk and was honored as being an outstanding Senior Farmer.
Tom spent his lifetime creating and building a legacy for his family. He not only leaves behind his farm but also his family, including his beautiful wife of 70 years, Audrey June, his six children and their spouses, Tom Jr. and Nancy, Jerry, Judy Eaves and Dan Keefe, Mary and Doug Hanno, Donna and Paul Rice and Jo-Anne and Steve O’Brien, 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as his in-laws, Marge and Herb Scott, Helen Brancato and Bob Law.
His farm and the values he and Audrey instilled in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, are truly his everlasting legacy. He was the last surviving of nine children, predeceased by his siblings Jack, Bob, Scott, Chuck, Jim, Virginia VanVleck, Betty June Geise and his twin Hazel Jane Bohnert, as well as their spouses.
The family would like to thank Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County Health System staff and a special thank you to Lewis County Hospice who helped them and Tom through his last three days.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in West Lowville Rural Cemetery in the spring. In Tom’s memory, please consider making a contribution to: Lowville FFA c/o Mel Phelps Lowville Academy 7668 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367 or to Lewis County Hospice 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367
Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home, Lowville. www.sundquistfh.com
Tom will be dearly missed but never ever forgotten.
