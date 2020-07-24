The funeral for Timmy C. Mosher will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at noon in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Mosher, of 8130 Schell Ave. Evans Mills died at his home on July 21, 2020. He was 60.
He was born on October 8, 1959 in Watertown, New York the son of Lewis and Beverly Gregory Mosher. He graduated from Watertown High School. Mr. Mosher served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged.
He worked for Watertown Body and Fender and Converse Labs until he retired for health reasons. Mr. Mosher was a musician and played numerous instruments including steel guitar, base guitar and drums. Mr. Mosher also made several guitar that he played throughout the years. He also toured with Willie and Company.
Tim is survived by his loving life partner Mary Pacific and a sister Louann Mosher of Watertown. He is also survived by his dog, Gizmo. He is predeceased by his parents and his two sisters Penny and Judy Mosher.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
